For frontline actress, Rachael Okonkwo, it’s commendation galore for The People’s Hero talent hunt show.

The thespian, who doubles as a judge on the show, commended Hero lager beer, from International Breweries, for providing a platform that has helped to discover the fullness of talents and culture in the South-east and South-south regions of Nigeria.

According to Okonkwo, she was amazed at the turnout of talented youths from the South-east and South-south regions of Nigeria, at both the Owerri and Enugu auditions.

“The talent hunt has demonstrated that the agitation about our culture and heritage being eroded can easily be reversed by creating creative platforms for expression,” the actress said. “It is highly commendable to see that the youths showed up in variety of cultural attires and performed in line with their culture and heritage.”

Commenting, the Marketing Manager, Hero lager beer, Obumneke Okoli, said the outcome of the two auditions has confirmed the thoughtfulness of Hero lager and International Breweries Plc in touching the people where it really matters.

“Hero is the only beer brand that has provided such a unique opportunity to the South-east and South-south people and this is because the brand listens to the yearnings and aspirations of its people. The audition was a harvest of raw talents who may not have had access to limelight if such platform was not created,” he stated.

For the production company, Viacom International Media Networks Africa, the auditions in both cities were exciting and fruitful. According to the Senior Channels Manager of the organisation, Solafunmi Oyeneye, the youthful energy displayed by the contestants is a proof that interesting days are ahead in the competition, as it gets tougher at every stage. She added that the show would start airing from September 21 on MTV Base Channels 322 on DSTV and Channels 72 on GOTV.