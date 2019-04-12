Rita Okoye

Nollywood actress, Racheal Okonkwo popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, is set to thrill children at the fifth edition of her Easter carnival.

In 2015, Okonkwo hosted the first edition of the carnival where she gave gifts to kids during the Easter celebration in Enugu. The following year, the second edition held in Onitsha had a greater turnout as fellow actors like Ken Erics accompanied her to the event.

The 2017 and 2018 editions were held in her birthplace, Nsukka where she gathered over 5,000 kids and featured many celebrities including Angela Okorie, Nonso Diobi, Slowdog, Ken Erics, and Eve Esin, while also enjoying the support of top brands.

This year, the award winning actress has again picked Nsukka for the fifth edition of her event. “I was confused about where to host the show this year. I had done Enugu, Onitsha and Nsukka twice, but due to popular demand, we are doing Nsukka again this year. It would be at Government Field on April 21 (Easter Sunday). It’s open for everyone and also free. It is going to be another great time out and we promise the best this time,” she assured.