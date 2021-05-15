For top society lady and entrepreneur, Rachael Salehu, she has recorded her footprints by making an indelible mark proffering solutions to different problems as an entrepreneur and strategist. Over the years, the University of Lagos graduate of Marine Biology and Biological Oceanography has collaborated with various innovative teams in content marketing, content creation, executing, measuring and optimizing engaging marketing campaigns, developing a strong rapport with sales teams, and delivering on marketing Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and company financial targets.

As a strong advocate of business orientation for young and aspiring entrepreneurs, Rachael has been faced with several societal issues, particularly from the unregulated real estate sector in Nigeria, especially a constant arbitrarily hike in rent prices, obnoxious prices placed on properties and the inability for the common man to be able to pay rent or own an affordable house. But like an alchemist, Rachael, with her team, has finally come up with a lasting solution to solve all these perennial issues facing the sector. The Benue State-born Rachael recently launched her new Arc Homes Real Estate Website —a full-fledged real estate firm that oversees buying, selling and also seeks properties for prospective tenants willing to pay their rents on instalment. The graduate of Entrepreneurial Management from Pan-Atlantic University told Spotlight that she created the Arc Homes website as a platform where players and clients in the real estate sector can complement each other.

For this solution finder, it’s worthy of note how she has managed to nurture her passion for excellence and staying afloat despite turbulent waves in business all these years. Rachael, it is learnt, just loves to impact people around her with the God-given knowledge. This, according to her, has been a driving force responsible for her blessings beyond imagination.