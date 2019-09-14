Keeping up with relationship as a celebrity seems to be the toughest thing to do, as marriages of celebrities keep crashing like a pack of cards.

During the week, Oni Adaba, the wife of popular actor, Ken Erics revealed that their marriage of two years had hit the rocks. She broke the sad news on social media to the amazement of her fans.

According to her, Erics abandoned their matrimonial home 10 months ago, leaving her in excruciating trauma and pain. Adaba also alleged that Erics never touched her for once in their marriage. Even though, she was advised to seduce him to get him in the mood, rather than get the desired result, she got the beating of her life in return.

When Inside Nollywood reached out to Ken Erics regarding the reports of his broken marriage, he maintained that the truth would come out soon.

Hear him: “I don’t want to talk about this at all. People should believe what they want to believe. Lies don’t last. The truth will come out pretty soon.

Roping me with Rachel Okonkwo is another stupid thing to do. It doesn’t make sense at all. That’s the height of naivety. I’ll clear my name from all these rubbish but not now. I’d do that at my convenient time. I know the Internet never forgets; that’s why I would clear the air at my convenience. Let me give this some time to die down. It won’t take more than one week. The dust it raised will settle.”

Meanwhile, Rachael Okonkwo has opened up on her relationship with Ken Erics, as fingers keep pointing at her for causing his marriage so much harm.

According to the actress, she never had any affair with Erics and therefore could not be responsible for his crashed marriage.

Okonkwo said she and Erics had been friends for years, adding that she felt bad about his marital issues and prayed God to give him wisdom to handle the situation.

“For all the people cursing and abusing me for crashing his (Erics) home, may your curses be my portion if I had anything to do with him sexually in this life,” she said.