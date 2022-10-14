Following the racial abuse he suffered from their fans last week, the management of Bnei Yehuda has tendered an unreserved apology to Nigeria’s Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Former Hapol Be’er Sheva player was in action for his club, Maccabi Jaffa FC against Bnei Yehuda last Friday and the home fans racially abused him.

His club came out after the game to show him support and promised to stand against any form of abuse.

The management of Yehuda decided to visit Ogu in training and apologised to him, they also presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

Ogu joined the Israeli league side this summer following the expiration of his contract with the Saudi Arabia club.