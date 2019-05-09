Monica Iheakam

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA), has taken up the battle to fight the racial abuses heaped on Super Eagles and Leicester City star, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho was a subject of vile racist abuse on twitter after he failed to score against Manchester City on Monday.

Several racist messages were posted between 9.45pm and 10pm and they remained online on Tuesday night, with Twitter having not removed them. One branding the Nigerian international a ‘f***ing n*****’ had attracted more than 150 retweets and likes.

According to Daily mail of London, the PFA is aware of the comments and is scheduled to meet with social media companies to discuss online racism.

Abuses such as that directed to Iheanacho after Monday night’s match had prompted Premier League players to stage a 24-hour social media boycott last month.

That campaign, led by the PFA and under the hashtag #Enough, aimed to bring players together to demand social media companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram do more to tackle the problem.

It was supported throughout football, with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Tottenham’s Dele Alli, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those who backed the protest.

A Twitter spokesperson said: ‘We do not comment on individual cases for privacy reasons.

Our abusive behaviour policy strictly prohibits any attempts to harass, intimidate or silence another person’s voice and we take strong enforcement action where violations are found.

‘The health of the conversation online is our singular priority.”

To reach this, we’ve introduced more than 30 changes in the last 18 months to achieve a healthier Twitter.

‘We are now suspending 3 times more abusive accounts within 24 hours of receiving a report compared to this time last year. We’ll continue building on this progress, improving our action rates and ensuring the health of the conversation is prioritised.’