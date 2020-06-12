Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, called for a review of the country’s foreign policy, as part of efforts to halt the racial discrimination and oppression against the black race across the world.

The House also mandated its Committees on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora to organise a conference of local and international stakeholders, so as to fashion comprehensive approaches to tackle rising cases of discrimination, oppression against Nigerians, Africans and other other black people across the world.

This followed the adoption of motion by , Garba Datti Mohammed, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, from Kaduna State, on the rising cases of oppression and discrimination against black people across the world.

Mohammed, in his lead debate, stated that there are rising cases of dehumanisation of Nigerians, other Africans and black people across the world, especially in the United States of America(USA), Europe and Asia.

According to him, there are distressing reports of black people been dehumanized, including been shot at indiscriminately and maimed in places like the USA by agents of the state and attack by individuals and state agents in Asia.

He added that black people are also subjected to monkey chants in stadia and other arena around Europe.

Mohammed noted that “this incessant dehumanisation of black people across the world has compelled helpless black communities to start looking inwards towards, resolving their challenges and that this has led to the groundbreaking movement ‘Black Lives Matter’ in the United States.

…wiith the recent police killing of the black man, Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota and the resultant protests, the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests are slowly spreading, even if hindered by the Covid-l9 pandemic, across continents.”

The lawmaker, while stating that it is imperative for the “back race must secure the same level of protection of which the Jewish precedent is an example,” noted that Nigeria must take the lead towards a concerted effort to save the black race dehumanization across the world.

He expressed concerns that “if this trend of discrimination; annihilation, genocide and ‘racial cleansing’ being perpetrated against Nigerians; Africans and black people all over the world is not halted, there will cease to be a black population on earth in due course of time.”