One of the foremost Rugby Clubs in Lagos and indeed Nigeria Racing Rugby Club will be hosting a 10-A-Side Rugby Tournament today at the Army Cantonment in Ikeja from 9am to 6pm.

The Racing 10’s Rugby Tourney is in its 3rd Edition and will feature 6 Male & 2 Female Teams from Lagos and neighbouring Ogun State respectively.

The Teams that have confirmed their participations for the weekend Rugby rumble which will be the first public Rugby Tournament in Lagos in the 2022 Rugby Calendar are 1. Cowries Rfc, 2. Police Rfc, Gosar Rfc, Gazzelle Development, Methodist Boys Rfc and the host Racing Rfc for the Male category, while the Police Female will slog it out with Eco 2 Female Rugby team.

There will be mouth watering Prizes for the winners ranging from Trophies, Medals, Prizes for Most Valuable Players in both (Male / Female) categories.

Being the first Rugby event in the year, we chose the 10’s version which is an abridge version of Rugby between the very fast 7’s Rugby and the conventional 15’s Rugby.

According to the Organisers, Coach Emmanuel Ayewe, and Coach Ade Remikekun “Most of the games we play here are always 7’s and 15’s. But we at Racing Rugby Football Club has taken it upon ourself to continue in that part to make sure that the game of 10-A-Side Rugby is maintained and kept alive / know here in our country.

It is a combination of a little of 7’s and 15’s which carries everyone along and it’s a family fun outting!

The event is graciously sponsored by Racing Foundation, All Rugby School, Staters and The Bridge Clinic and the latest entrant – The Ehibam Griefshare Foundation to mention a few.