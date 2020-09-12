“Working Men of all Countries Unite!” The Communist

Manifesto – Marx and Engels

Henry A. Onwubiko

In Oakland California, in the white neighborhood of Piedmont, the only time in my life I was considered exotic, was during my first encounter with white policemen. I was thirteen in the eighth grade on a bicycle with a summer vacation job of watering the gardens of white families who travelled mostly to Europe. From their gingerly blue eyes I appeared to the duo as an instrument to jazz-off their improvisional evening patrol as dictated by their curious mood while they contacted my foster parents to sort out my identity. Passersby and motorists moved along with benign indifference unlike the appealing figure of a black American that would have surely triggered paranoia in the blue uniformed men. By then the testosterone fever of the white man over the presence of a young black man was yet to permeate all aspects of the Western Psyche.

It took some years for the most reputable scientific journals of the world to consistently publish studies which show that the average black man had from 4 to 18 percent more testosterone than the average white man. Testosterone is the quintessential hormone in men responsible for their notable aggression, physical activities and prowess. Men dominate women in most physical activities – and it makes sense that women have their own football and athletic teams – because men on the average have ten times more testosterone than the average woman.

At last a scientific explanation has been obtained on why the black man has been sought throughout the history of humanity as a leading source of physical labor, from the construction of pyramids, roads and sky-scrapers; mining, steel and vehicle manufacture; plantation slavery, and even as police, soldiers and mercenaries in world wars. Are black men not in the frontiers of all the military invasions by the American army around the globe, which include Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, to name but a few? Who could have forgotten the irrepressible bitterness and paranoia of Adolf Hitler in the World Olympic games as he observed from his seat in a German stadium the unparalleled domination of the field of athletics by the black American, Jessie Owens, which foreshadowed the demise of the Führer.

But today, the paranoia of Adolf Hitler against Jessie Owens can be found in the killers of George Floydd, Breona Taylor, the Black Consciousness Movement leader Steve Biko, the shooters of Ahmaud Arbery and the white police officers from Wisconsin who pumped in seven bullets into Jacob Blake. The same testosterone deficit induced paranoia is in the bosom of most white policemen in America. The western police institutions increasingly appear as legalized and armed agencies that give employment opportunity to racist organizations and white supremacists such as aggrieved descendants of slave owners, the Ku Klux Klan, the Nazis, Skin heads and numerous others to join their government protected enclave with the free licence and gun to kill black men. Black men are also in disproportionate numbers in the police cells, prisons and dungeons where these white nationalist killers also serve in subterfuge as security agents. Does the white police man pull his gun on the black man due to testosterone deficit induced paranoia because he is convinced he stands no chance but defeat without it? Or does the testosterone paranoia syndrome only flare up in response to challenges to historically conditioned norms and privileges emanating from racism, the surviving superstructure from the socio-economic formation of slavery? Also, the right to bear arms, an economic consequence of slavery which enabled the white slave-owner to subdue his rebellious slaves had survived as the second amendment in the American Constitution, often today referred to by President Donald Trump as a reminder to his white fellow racist and nationalist followers.

In Nigeria and around the globe the social progress made in the advancement of multilateralism and the socio-economic formations of capitalism and socialism has daily lead to new forms of work and innovation to enable men and women to utilize their testosterone levels to their advantages under the ideal principle of diversity and equal opportunity. Under a superstructure of racism as a remnant of slavery, testosterone deficit becomes a source of paranoia fueling envy that ends with black genocide while the naturally high testosterone level in the black man in America, her full-fledged citizen, becomes a curse instead of an asset to the development of the American nation.

Racism and the doctrine of white supremacy remain the origin and reservoir of the testosterone paranoia induced violence, the bulwark of white nationalist resistance to repealing of the Second Amendment and the resulting black genocide spearheaded by armed white policemen. Unless racism and the doctrine of white supremacy which imposed bastardy on the black and colored people of the world are understood as the enabling superstructures for securing the socio-economic formations of slavery in the western world and the economic foundation of western imperialism with the United States of America as its epicenter, catalytic to present day global capitalism, and is redressed by the united power of workers of all races to create a multilateral and socialist world order with emergent and eco-friendly social relations, racism with white supremacy will not in the present socio-economic formation whither into oblivion or be legislated away by Emancipation Proclamations and Civil Rights Amendments.