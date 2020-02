Turkish side, Trabzonspor has revealed the club has filed a criminal complaint after former Super Eagles’ skipper, John Obi Mikel was allegedly the target of racist abuse from Fenerbahce supporters. The 32-year-old was reported to have been targeted by abusive and harmful messages after the two sides played each other in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

In a statement released on Monday, Trabzonspor wrote: ‘Racism is a shelter for (the) helpless and ignorant.