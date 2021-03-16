Rack Centre, West Africa’s leading Tier III Constructed Facility Certified carrier neutral data centre, has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, QMS certification ensuring its commitment to the highest levels of governance and quality management in its delivery of quality data centre colocation services.

Following an extensive internal and external audit of its systems and processes, the certification was issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI), the worldwide renowned management systems certification body.

The ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification is developed and published by the International organisation for Standardisation (ISO), a worldwide standard for creating, implementing, and maintaining a company’s quality management system with a customer focused approach for delivering products and services.

The ISO 9001 certification is a key addition to the Rack Centre Quality Management Governance Framework, which includes certification to ISO 27001 Information Security Management, ISO 22310 Business Continuity Management and Uptime Institute Tier III Constructed Facility Certifications.

Welcoming the announcement of the certification, Dr Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director, Rack Centre, said “the ISO 9001:2015 accreditation demonstrates Rack Centre’s commitment to a virtuous cycle of continuous improvement, customer centred focus and excellent service that Rack Centre has demonstrated over the years..”