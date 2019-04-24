Following a stringent judging process, Rack Centre, Africa’s premium data centre, has been named a finalist for the third year in a row in the prestigious UK Data Centre Solutions (DCS) award.

Rack Centre was shortlisted in three categories for Excellence in Data Centre Services, Data Centre Hosting/Colocation Supplier of the Year and Sunday Opadijo, Rack Centre’s senior manager as the Data Centre Manager of the Year.

The company was recognised based on its focus on high-quality standards, best practices, exemplary customer satisfaction and a track record of 100 per cent uptime in managing and operating top-class facility.

The DCS awards are designed to reward product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in data centre arena and recognises the achievements of the vendors and their business partners alike.

Ayotunde Coker, managing director of Rack Centre, impressed with the company making the list again in 2019, said, “We are delighted to be finalist for the third year in a row at the DCS Awards, and this time we are finalist in three categories. A great testament to the depth and breadth of quality of Rack Centre and the outstanding customer satisfaction we have attained over the years. I am very proud of the team at Rack Centre and our customers.”

DSC has made available online the full list of every category, and voting is open for all using business email addresses only, and will close on May 2nd, 2019.

Rack Centre is the first carrier neutral state-of-the-art Tier III constructed facility-certified data centre in Africa offering colocation, interconnect and cloud services.

It is the most connected Tier III certified facility in Africa with connection to over 30 of the major carriers and Internet service providers in the country and direct connection to all five undersea cables serving the South Atlantic coast of Africa; every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa is directly connected to Rack Centre.