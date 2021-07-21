By Chinenye Anuforo

Rack Centre, leading carrier neutral data centre colocation provider in West Africa, has announced the completion of the doubling of its IT load capacity to 1.5 MW at its Lagos campus, further serving cloud providers, content providers and enterprise customers with an additional 600 square metres of data centre white space.

The facility provides comprehensive carrier neutral ecosystem benefits with over 40 carriers/Internet service providers (ISP) and a diverse cloud marketplace. As a key Tier III constructed facility certified hosting location for the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, it addresses the growing need for proven reliable hosting, flexible interconnection and enabling companies to advance their digital transformation. With 100% uptime track record since inception, the expansion is the first stage of a trajectory that is in progress to add an additional 13MW of IT load capacity ready for service in 2022 at the same campus in Lagos Nigeria.

The newly completed LGS 1 facility boasts two redundant, independent and diverse meet-me rooms, three fibre entry routes into the facility and an open access mast for connectivity providers.

Dr. Ayotunde Coker, managing director of Rack Centre, said, “The Lagos Campus data centre has grown to be the largest carrier neutral digital infrastructure hub in West Africa and West Central Africa, halving the latency of data transfer from South Africa to Europe and the USA.”

