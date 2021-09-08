By Chinenye Anuforo

Rack Centre, West Africa’s largest carrier neutral Tier III data centre, in collaboration with the leading professional services firm PwC, will, on September 16, 2021, explore how Africa can leverage the digital revolution as it runs the second in the series of webinars on “Africa: The Next Digital Frontier,” with focus on digital infrastructure as a key enabler for growth.

With Africa accelerating towards an inevitable digital future, it will only realise the opportunities for growth and development across macroeconomic levers through deliberate investments in digital infrastructure that is connected in the future.

World Bank Insights note that digital innovation is creating unprecedented opportunities for Africa to grow its economy, create jobs and transform people’s lives, offering a chance to unlock new pathways for rapid economic growth, innovation, and access to services that would have been unimaginable only a decade ago. The webinar is timely and will drive critically digital innovation conversations.

Mr. Andile Ngcaba, chairman and founder of Convergence Partners, a globally respected investment management firm focused on technology, media, and the telecoms sector in Africa, is the keynote speaker and will give a pan-African overview.

Dr. Ayotunde Coker, CEO, Rack Centre, said the forthcoming webinar would build on the success recorded in the previous one. The population in African is predominantly youth, and technologically savvy, so planning has to consider this strategic demography dividend. Besides, the rate of Internet penetration is expanding among the general populace, digital startups are springing up, so there is a growing need to develop and position digital Infrastructure, sharpen skills, and nurture entrepreneurship in the digital space.

“Rack Centre and PwC, considering our leading roles in our areas of specialisation, believe we can broaden the conversation and chart a course forward as Africa takes its rightful place in the development of digital Infrastructure.”

Femi Osinubi, partner and West Africa technology leader for PwC Nigeria, stated that, “Technology and digitisation are a major part of PwC’s new strategy, known as The New Equation. Through the disruption of the past 12 months, organisations have had to transform their digital capabilities – from getting their people to work remotely to moving sales and services online.”

