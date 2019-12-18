Rack Centre has announced it has won the Operations Team of the Year Award at the Global Data Centre Dynamics (DCD) award ceremony recently held in London.

Often referred to as the ‘Oscars’ of the data centre industry, the DCD Awards is a global award recognising worldwide excellence in the data centre industry.

The DCD judges recognised Rack Centre Operations team’s excellent performance in the data centre operation management despite a very challenging operating terrain, characterised by lack of reliable grid power and limited access to skill sets, the Rack Centre team has continued to achieve set objectives at Nigeria’s first carrier-neutral Tier III colocation data centre, using purely local talent and 100 per cent uptime of the Rack Centre data centre facility.

Reacting to Rack Centre being celebrated by winning such an outstanding award, Ezekiel Egboye, the Chief Operating Officer of Rack Centre, said “availability is the most critical goal and Rack Centre Operations Team have put in place processes, procedures to deliver 100% availability of services and infrastructure since launch, and an outstanding track record of customer satisfaction. Rack Centre operates the most comprehensive Tier III certified ecosystem of carriers, ISPs and content distribution networks in West Africa.”

Rack Centre is not new to winning DCD awards having won in 2018 the Data Centre Manager of the Year awarded to its Head of Data Centre Infrastructure Sunday Opadijo, the first of such win in Africa. Rack Centre was also the first African data company to win at DCD award with the Data Centre Impact award for Europe, Middle East and Africa in 2015.