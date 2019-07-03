Rack Centre, Africa’s premium Tier III certified colocation data centre services provider has been announced as the winner for a second year running at the 2019 Datacloud Awards in Monaco.

It won the Excellence award in Regional Data Centre Middle East and Africa.

In selecting Rack Centre for the award, the august panel of judges took into account the company’s outstanding ecosystem of robust and direct connectivity with over 35 carriers and five undersea cables, its ability to scale its operations through its modular nature and its low proven Power Utilisation Effectiveness despite a challenging climatic and infrastructural environment.

The judges also considered Rack Centre’s service delivery, its outstanding customer satisfaction, achievement of 100 per cent uptime since inception, and its CloudonGroundTM that offers a locally hosted and world class cloud ecosystem to Nigeria and Sub Saharan Africa. Held in Monaco recently, the Datacloud Global Award, organised by BroadGroup, Publisher of the UK based Data Economy recognises teams, products, innovations, initiatives and projects in the global IT industry.

Phillip Low, Chairman of Broadgroup, said the awards helps to define a new era in the IT infrastructure market and acknowledges the inspirational people, innovation and excellence in the data centre, cloud and edge eco-system, and reflect the tremendous success and achievements in diversity, innovation and excellence.

The winners were selected by judges comprised of independent panels of leading professionals from the industry who looked particularly for companies and individuals with evidences of success in performance, innovation in delivering services and high levels of industry’s excellence.