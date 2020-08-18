Maduka Nweke

The Association of Refrigerators and Air-conditioners (RADA) has sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) to the Lagos State government calling for the rehabilitation of Lawanson-Itire Road that has become a nightmare to motorists and other road users.

Speaking to journalists on the level of dilapidation of the road by the President of RADA, Mr. Obinna Obichukwu, he said that the road is no longer passable and as a result, not only that there is always traffic bottlenecks most customers who patronise the traders are no longer coming.

RADA is, therefore, using this medium to solicit the support of Lagos State government to repair the Lawanson Itire Road, especially, between Cole Street, IK Dairo and Zamba Street. According to him, “the heavy pot holes on the road in the mentioned areas have become a nightmare to motorists and traders around the region.

“We appreciate the good works of Lagos State government, under the leadership of Governor Sanwo Olu. We, therefore, request your support to expedite action to repair this portion of road, through the appropriate agency,” he said.

During an interview with Ndi Oma Africa, represented by Prince Obinna Orji and a visitation to the portion of the said road, it was discovered that the road required urgent attention as the level of potholes are widening by the day, and might cause havoc to road users, traders and residents around that area if urgent attention is not taken.