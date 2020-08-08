By Maduka Nweke

The Association of Refrigerators and Air-conditioners (RADA) has sent a save our soul (SOS) to the Lagos State Government calling for the rehabilitation of Lawanson-Itire road that has become a nightmare to motorists and other road users.

Speaking to Journalists on the level of dilapidation of the road by the President of RADA, Mr. Obinna O. Obichukwu, he said that the road is no longer passable and as a result, not only that there is always traffic bottlenecks most of customers who patronize the traders are no longer coming.

RADA is therefore using this medium to solicit the support of Lagos State Government to repair the Lawanson Itire Road, especially between, Cole Street, IK Dairo and Zamba Street.

According to him, “the heavy pot holes on the road in the mentioned area has become a nightmare to motorists and traders around the region.

“We appreciate the good works of Lagos State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Sanwo Olu. We therefore, request your support to expedite action to repair this portion of road, through the appropriate agency,”he said.

During an interview with Ndi Oma Africa, represented by Prince Obinna Orji and a visitation to the portion of the said road it was discovered that the road requires urgent attention as the level of Pot-holes are widening by the day, and may cause havoc to road users, traders and residents around that area if urgent attention is not taken.