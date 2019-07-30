It was celebration galore as Radiance High School (RHS), Festac, Lagos, recently graduated another set of students who were charged to be worthy ambassadors of the school.

During the 16th valedictory service and graduation ceremony of RHS, the management, teachers and parents joined to celebrate the 32 students who concluded their secondary education.

The principal, Mrs E.N. Okonkwo, admonished the 32 graduating students to be focussed on their set goals and work hard to accomplish them: ‘’My wish for you is as you head into the future, the lesson you have learnt here and from your parents will serve as a guiding light as you navigate new paths.’’

She appreciated teachers and urged them to continue with their good works of producing quality students. She acknowledged the sacrifice made by parents in the investment of their kids.

The proprietress, Mrs E.I. Menkiti, observed that the students have toiled hard in the past six years, burning the midnight oil: “Now is the time to be celebrated and honoured. We are indeed proud of your accomplishment.’’

She observed that multitude distractions abound to hinder children from achieving their potential, urging the graduating students to shun social vices. She said they will excel in their chosen fields if they diligently continue in the discipline and training imparted by the school.

The Executive Director, RHS, Mr Max Menkiti, said: ‘’For sticking with it through moments of despair and struggle. Today, the end of this life’s level beckons. Stand proud, stand sure. Of your future, only good news will abound. Keep striving for excellence as you grow and go. Don’t forget God, take Him with you. We wish you all the best in life.’’

The Head Boy, Anigbogu Dean-Roy and the Head Girl, Emegbaha Katrina, appreciated their teachers and school management for making them what are today. They promised to remain worthy ambassadors of RHS.