Magnus Eze, Enugu

Co-founder of United Kingdom-based Radio Biafra, Dr. Chukwuma Egemba, has condemned the bloody military operation in Obigbo community, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers, describing it as crime against humanity.

The erstwhile ally of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said that there was no justification for Wike to have allegedly invited the military into the area. However, he also condemned the incitement of violence in a radio broadcast by the IPOB leader.

In a statement from London, the pro-Biafra activist said: “Regardless of the reasons and justifications for the operations, they are ill-judged, highhanded and uncivilised. In the same manner,

“I also condemn in the strongest term the incitement of violence against security operatives and other innocent citizens by the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu – it is misguided and unwise.

“Incitement of violence is a criminal offence and must be condemned totally regardless of the perpetrators and methods used. In the same manner, threat of violence and use of military force to address civil/criminal matters are equally barbaric and totally unacceptable.

“Governor Wike’s reaction is too highhanded and off limit. In fact, what’s happening in Obigbo amounts to crime against humanity/genocide.

“Wike, the army and their supporters may have questions to answer in this regard.”