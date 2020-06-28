Founder of Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) and Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has lambasted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for using the Radio Biafra based in London to insult and abuse people, particularly Igbo leaders and elders.

The BIM leader who spoke through a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Social Media Matters, Comrade Emma N. Nnadi, regretted that one of his trained directors, Kanu, is using the Radio Biafra to insult and blackmail “our elder statesmen like Chief Pete Edochie, Nnia Nwodo, Church and Muslim leaders in the country.”

He, however, admitted that the IPOB leader, Kanu, has done some good works by helping him (Uwazuruike) in spreading the gospel of Biafra to all the nooks and crannies of the world with the availability of materials at his disposal, but maintained that he (Uwazuruike) should take the credit first because he was the one who opened the Radio Biafra, London and employed Kanu as the director in 2009 for the sole aim of spreading the news about the plight of the Biafran people to the world.

“So, what Nnamdi Kanu is doing today was the same thing I wanted him to do ab initio, but not to insult and blackmail our respected elders,” he said.

He, therefore, apologized to all that have been insulted, abused and blackmailed by Radio Biafra or any other Biafra news channels anywhere in the world.

Uwazuruike, who is the founder of the Radio Biafra London, claimed that everyone that is agitating for the actualization of Biafra today was trained by him either directly or indirectly, saying, therefore, that whatsoever any of the agitators has committed in the cause of the struggle he should be held responsible.

He stated that in the new world order, the right of individuals to freedom of worship is allowed, stressing that “as Biafrans, we are not religious bigots.”

Uwazuruike emphasized that his real mission for floating the UK-based radio station was to propagate the Biafra struggle and to internationalize the senseless killings and marginalization of Igbo Christians in Nigeria to the world.

He declared that the struggle for Biafra was still much alive and that in “no distant time Biafra would be a sovereign, independent state because BIM-MASSOB had made tremendous achievements.” He regretted that “none of those who engaged in insulting our illustrious sons and daughters on social media platforms were born during the Biafra-Nigeria civil war and some of them when he (Uwazuruike) started the new Biafra struggle on September 13, 1999.”

According to him, when he started the new struggle, there was no social media to show to the world what he did at that time.

“If the new Biafra will be a country where the freedom of religious worship will not be guaranteed, to hell with it.

“If the new Biafra as a country will not be better than Nigeria, to hell with it.

“If the new Biafra will be a nation where someone like Chief Pete Edochie, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Alhaji Asari Dokubo (Elabo Edi Abali) and every other elders of the church in the land will be insulted and abused with all cheerful boldness, to hell with it” .

He, therefore, begged “Ndigbo for forgiveness over the uncouth and irresponsible character” of the IPOB leader.