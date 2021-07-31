By Fatunmise Damilola

Talented entertainer, Chukwudi Benjamin Ogbuokiri aka Radio Killer, is set to release a mix-tape titled, Apologies Accepted.

Radio Killer, who discovered himself early enough from the church choir, has kept his head up for the best in the entertainment world. He dropped his first album, Purpose in 2018 and looks up to Akon and Banky W in the music industry.

The artiste is also into the business of cloth making, shoes, wristwatches, and all fashion items with the brand name, ‘Apairofradio’. Due to his experience in marketing and advertising, he has taken it upon himself to distribute his artwork to his audience, as he believes no one can love or do his work better than himself.

