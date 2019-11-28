Ngozi Nwoke, Lagos

It was a power-packed exposition at this year’s second edition of ‘Face To Face With Shine’ organised by Radio One 103.5FM Lagos.

The annual event, which held in Gbagada, Lagos also featured an insightful lecture and panel discussion by renowned human behavioral experts and marriage counselors.

Mrs Gift Chukwu, the coverner, and radio host, Radio One 103.5FM, extensively discussed burning issues affecting marriages, while advicing couples to ensure they undergo regular counselling sessions from reputable marriage counselors to help develop effective communication in their marriages.

She said the aim behind the annual event was to support thriving couples who experience financial constraints, and are facing marital challenges.

“I run a phone-in programme on Radio One 103.5FM titled ‘How una see am’, where married couples call in to share their marital issues and seek advice or counselling. So there are lots of marriage issues which have led to the alarming divorce rate today. This is why I decided to start up the event to interact face to face with my callers and anyone experiencing marital crisis and, so far, it’s been tremendously impactful as couples have testified to the positive results. This is why we are discussing the effects of deadly emotions to the immune system and financial transparency in marriage,” she noted.

She appealed for the support of government, NGOs and well-meaning individuals to carry on the annual event. “It is true that no one is an Island. We need each other to grow. It’s not been easy setting up an event of this kind, where experts are invited to impart knowledge on people, but we just have to do it for couples to experience a peaceful marriage. So we appeal for the support of the government and the partnership of NGOs to enable us effectively carry on with this transforming event. There’s a lot to be done,” she stated.

Couples in attendance were highly impacted as they had the opportunity to interact with the counselors who explained to them the dangers of deadly emotions and practical steps to take to experience financial freedom in their various homes.

One of the guest speakers, Dr Deji Osasona, a behavioral change expert, Winbox Psychotherapy, Lekki, revealed the health hazards of harbouring deadly emotions, and recommended steps to avoid them, “Emotions have a lot to do with the human health. There’s a huge connection between the mind and the body. Whatever affects the mind, affects the body. So, the synergy between these two body organs is inseparable. It’s not only what you eat that influences your body,” he explained.

“When people think and worry a lot, it adversely affects some vital organs of the body such as the heart, kidney and brain. Other deadly emotions includes, jealousy, anger, bitterness, unforgiveness and the most dreadful is fear. Fear is a factor that can trigger hypertension, heart attack and headache in the system. All these are called deadly emotions which could possibly lead to disastrous health conditions if not avoided,” he noted.

Another guest speaker, Mr Korede Ogunbunmi, General Manager, Radio One 103.5FM, who spoke about financial transparency in marriage, also shared steps on how couples can avoid financial crisis that could lead to marital issues.

He implored couples to be truthful and accountable to their spouses as that will enable financial transparency in their marriages, “Financial transparency is an important factor in marriage. Many couples have broken up because of unresolved financial issues. Many homes are currently experiencing financial situations. I always advice couples to open up to their spouses about their financial income.

“For God’s sake and the sake of peace, couples should always be truthful and accountable to themselves. It helps to avoid distrust and doubt. If she is your wife, she deserves to have your ATM number, she deserves to know about your expenses and so on. The same is applicable to the wife. Couples must give account of their expenses to their spouses, no matter how little the expenses are. When all these are applied, there will be no need for distrust and financial issues in the home,” he stated.

A beneficiary, Mr James Omokaro, who has been a regular guest at event, expressed delight and gratitude to the organisers for rescuing his marriage with the phone-in programme and lecture. He noted that he used to experience frequent marital issues with his wife and mother of his three children, but was fortunate to be among those whose marriages were revived through the counselling and lectures of experts at the event.

“I am very grateful to the organisers for this free opportunity to learn. Today, my marriage is filled with bliss and peace because of this event and the radio programme they usually have. When I attended it alone last year, my marriage was is shambles, but I applied the remedies recommended by the experts, and my wife changed her attitude towards our marriage, and I am here with my wife to witness this year’s edition,” he said.