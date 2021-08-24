From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A faction of the Radio Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria, RATTAWU, has begged the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige to intervene urgently in resolving the leadership crisis in the union.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja recently, the Spokesman of the Group, Muhammad Ali Gwani of NTA Katsina and the National Publicity Secretary, Opi Erekosima from Rivers State said the tenure of the current executive led by Gabiru Sani had expired since October 2020.

Gwani who described the recent election held in Gusau, Zamfara State as illegal, alleged that instead of following the provisions of RATTAWU bye-laws in electing the union leaders, Gabiru Sani hand-picked some persons to re-elect him and his exco members.

While expressing disappointment with the manner the national exco of the union continued to parade themselves as RATTAWU exco without a valid election, Opi Erekosima said many of outgoing exco members are no longer qualified to contest election.

The RATTAWU faction presented several documents to prove breaches of the union”s constitution and called for an interim committee to be put in place to midwife the conduct of election in an inclusive National Delegate Conference.

When contacted, the union’s president kept mum on the matter as he did not take his calls.