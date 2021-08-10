From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The battle of wills between the two major radiographers’ associations in Nigeria – Radiographers of Nigeria (ARN) and the Medical Imaging Society of Nigeria (MISON) – has reached a fever pitch.

In a petition addressed to the Federal Minister of Health, the Senate President and Speaker of the National Assembly, a lecturer in the Department of Radiography and Radiological Sciences of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi campus, Anambra State, Professor Anthony Ugwu explained that the first association was formed by Diploma radiographers while the second was formed by Degree radiographers who felt that the Diploma colleagues are not moving the profession forward.

He said that in the past two years, there were concerted efforts to bring the two together which succeeded as many MISON members joined ARN and even won elections at the national level.

He that the current crisis erupted as the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN), headed by Prof Mark Okeji allegedly decided to certify technicians as a way of bringing them into the profession of Radiography. He said that the MISON members frowned at that as they questioned the rationale.

‘As this persisted I filed a suit against the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria in the Federal High Court Enugu, FHC/EN/CS/70/2021. I seek an order of the court to declare this action of the registrar illegal as it is against the Radiographers Registration Act which recognises only qualified radiographers for registration and practice of Radiography. The National Board For Technical Education which oversees the training of technicians was also joined in this suit.

‘In their reaction, the Association of Radiographers of Nigeria decided to pitch tent with the registrar, an action which is not acceptable among many MISON members.

‘The Radiographers Registration Act in Part 1, included the Association of Radiographers of Nigeria in the constitution of Board members and number 7 item 1, stipulated that the Board should choose a registrar in consultation with the Association of Radiographers of Nigeria. The members of MISON especially those who are not members of the Association of Radiographers of Nigeria see these sections as infringements on their fundamental rights to freedom of association as enshrined in section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution.

“The Medical Imaging Society of Nigeria at present demands an amendment of the Radiographers Registration Act to include the Medical Imaging Society of Nigeria in the same capacity as the Association of Radiographers of Nigeria to create an expected balance,’ he said.

The professor also appealed to the Civil Liberties Organisation to call on the Health Minister and the legislators to take urgent steps to control the growing crisis in the Health sector before it could spread with its concomitant negative effect on patients and healthcare delivery generally. He called for the amendment of the Radiographers Registration Act in this regard.

