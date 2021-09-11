Emma Raducanu has stunned the tennis world yet again by reaching the US Open final after dismantling 17th seed Maria Sakkari.
The Kent teenager is the first qualifier – male or female – to make the final of any grand slam tournament following a sensational 6-1 6-4 victory.
Tearing up the record books, Raducanu is also now the first British woman to earn a place in a major final since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.
She is one match – against fellow teen Leylah Fernandez at 9pm UK time today’s evening – away from becoming the first British female winner at Flushing Meadows since Wade in 1968.
Incredibly she has not lost a set en route to the final and has dropped just 27 games in her six matches.
