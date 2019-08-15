The President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Clubs (World wide), Dr. Rafiu Oladipo has been honoured by the club’s instrumentalists both in Nigeria and Diaspora.

Dr. Oladipo was awarded the indefatigable number one supporter of the country national teams with a distinguish awards Tagged “Awards Of Excellence”, recognising his wealth of experience towards promoting the culture goodwill and image of the country before, during and after all of any of the national teams matches both home and abroad”.

The awards presented to him at his Dolphins Estate in Lagos recently saw the leaders of the instrumentalists, including the overall leader, James Oluwayemisi decorating Oladipo, who had use his time, energy and money to propagate the culture and good image of the country to the international world through football.

According to Oluwayemisi, they were honouring Dr. Oladipo in recognition of his immense contribution towards promoting the country’s good image and culture to the global world through football and by extension transforming the NFSC to an award winning and organised supporters club in world.

“We are happy that this is coming from us, (instrumentalists), and in his lifetime. He’s long overdue for a national awards, which has not been given to him,” Yemisi lamented.

Dr. Oladipo thanked the good gesture of the instrumentalists saying it was a timely award, adding that the award will spur him to continue more to the promotion of Nigeria’s image.