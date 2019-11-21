Tony Osauzo, Benin
A cleric identified as Pastor Aimola John, has reportedly slumped and died shortly after joining Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress in Benin City yesterday.
Aimola, a former chairmanship candidate for Owan East Local Governemnt Area of Edo State,
was said to have been pronounced dead at the hospital he was rushed to.
He was said to have defected from the APC in 2015 alongside Pastor Ize-Iyamu to the PDP and was among former PDP members that returned to the APC at the residence of Ize-Iyamu where he slumped.Already, tributes have been pouring in for the late Aimola on the social media, where he was hailed as a true loyal party manConfirming his death last night, a former Secretary of Owan East, Mr. Godwin Imoudu, said late Aimola was in Benin to defect to the APC.
