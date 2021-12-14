The charges according to the

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, were filed on November 24 but the court has set December 16 for arraignment.

Daily Sun learnt that among the 15 suspects for arraignment are a senior immigration officer, Abdullahi Usman, a journalist, a banker, a lawyer, a fake policeman and seven others.

Recalled that the Abuja home of Justice Odili situated on Imo River Crescent in the Maitama, was raided on October 29, 2021 by a combine team of security personnel, who claimed to be members of the Joint Panel Recovery unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

They were armed with a search warrant signed by a Chief Magistrate Court, that was hastily revoked by the Magistrate who claimed to have been deceived by the panel.

The police had after its investigation arrested some persons, it claimed were part of a crime syndicate.

The team leader, one CSP Lawrence Ajodo, admitted that he was not a policeman but claimed he was a consultant for the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, a claim the latter has denied.

Meanwhile, the incident had caused public uproar within and outside the judiciary.

Both the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Body of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (BOSAN) the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, warned that the judiciary would no longer condone any harassment.