From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The police authority will tomorrow arraign the 15 suspects who allegedly raided the home of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

The charges, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, were filed on November 24, but the court has set December 16 for arraignment.

Daily Sun learnt that among the 15 suspects for arraignment are a senior immigration officer, Abdullahi Usman, a journalist, a banker, a lawyer, a fake policeman and seven others.

The Abuja home of Justice Odili situated on Imo River Crescent, in the Maitama, was raided on October 29, 2021 by a combined team of security personnel, who claimed to be members of the Joint Panel Recovery unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

They were armed with a search warrant signed by a Chief Magistrate Court, that was hastily revoked by the Magistrate who claimed to have been deceived by the panel.

The police had, after its investigation, arrested some persons it claimed were part of a crime syndicate.

The team leader, one CSP Lawrence Ajodo, admitted that he was not a policeman, but claimed he was a consultant for the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, a claim the latter has denied.

Meanwhile, the incident had caused public uproar within and outside the judiciary.

Both the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Body of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (BOSAN) and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, warned that the judiciary will no longer condone any harassment.

