From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Police authorities have produced 15 suspects who allegedly raided the home of Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili for arraignment before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

Among the 15 suspects for arraignment are a senior immigration officer, Abdullahi Usman, a journalist, a banker, a lawyer, a fake policeman and seven others.

