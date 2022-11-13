y Steve Agbota

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo had assured Nigerians that the rail modernisation programme would connect every state capital in Nigeria.

The Minister gave the assurance while delivering a speech on behalf of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo at the 20th Convocation ceremony of Igbinedion University, Okada.

The Minister inferred that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s agenda of infrastructural development and social inclusion has not left Edo State behind.

The Minister noted that a strong higher education system is vital for accelerating development, building inclusive societies and promoting sustainable economic growth.

“Our railway modernisation programme will connect every state capital in Nigeria, it already provides a connection to Benin City from the Coastal Railway project spanning Lagos to Calabar.

“The Benin City Port project driven by the Edo State Government is currently receiving active support from the Federal Ministry of Transportation and all other agencies involved in ensuring that it is realized on schedule.

“On roads, no less than thirteen (13) federal highway projects are at various stages of completion.

Testimonies of this administration’s achievements also include the National Housing Programme aimed at addressing our growing population’s needs for more housing.

“Three phases have been earmarked for the state with the first phase in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State commissioned in April this year. Phases two and three are at advanced stages of completion.

“These and other developmental projects too numerous to mention from other sectors are indeed testimonies of our Administration’s scorecard in Edo State,” he said.