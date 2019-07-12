Simeon Mpamugoh

The International Press Centre Lagos has released a compilation of campaign promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari, when he aas the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the 2019 presidential election.

In the compilation, completion of the Ibadan-Kano rail link ranked one of the top 30 campaign promises of the president.

It had four promises followed by inclusion of women and youths in the government, poverty eradication, education and industrialisation, which had three promises respectively.

Economy, roads, security, agriculture, corruption, job creation, dam and bridge had two each while to sustain the anti insurgency war and curb insecurity was the only promise under security.

IPC Director, Lanre Arogundade, said the documentation was the result of the centre’s Media Monitoring Team while the promises were derived from quoted statements of the President from the newspapers over a four- month period.

He said the exercise was in line with IPC tradition, which, in 2011, also documented 91 campaign promises of President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “The compilation was embarked upon by IPC pursuant to the implementation of Component 4b: support to media of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) project over a 52-month period.”

He disclosed that the campaign promises and those of the other candidates would later be uploaded on the centre’s websites, and that the activity was in consonance and conformity with its mandate to advance accountability.