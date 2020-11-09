The Lagos State Government will tonight shut Adejobi Street, Agege; Adegbola Level Crossing and Works Road, both in Ikeja {between 8:00pm and 7:00am}, in continuation of the Lagos-Ibadan section of the rail modernisation project now being extended to the ports in Apapa.

A statement issued by the state’s Ministry of Transportation disclosed that the roads and level crossing would also be closed from 8:00pm to 7:00am on Wednesday and Thursday, November 11 and 12,

Signed by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs Unit of the ministry. Mrs. Bolanle Ogunlola, the statement explained that this phase of construction works on the designated routes would focus on the closure of the track stress dispersion and locking at various level crossings.

It therefore advised motorists to utilise alternative routes that have been provided during the construction works to enhance free flow of traffic on the aforementioned dates.

Motorists plying Adejobi, Agege axis will be diverted to Fagba Crossing, Toyin Crossing and Ashade Underpass, to access their desired destinations.

The statement further advised road users that wish to access Adegbola Street or reach other areas from Adegbola, to make use of Works road, Oba Akinjobi Way to Ikeja Underbridge, Ashade Underpass, Airport Underbridge, Ikeja Along, and Local Government Secretariat Way, to get to their destinations.