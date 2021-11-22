Nigeria Railways Corporation (NRC) lost over N60 million within two days following the nationwide strike action embarked upon by its workers last Thursday. The Nigerian Railway workers commenced a three-day warning strike November 18, with the hope of taking it to November 20. But they later suspended it on November 19, 2021 following government’s intervention.

Daily Sun learnt that Nigeria’s rail services rake in N360 million monthly and N30 million daily. However, the strike action, which lasted just two days may have cost the sector about N60 million. In order to avert more losses, railway workers under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR) and the Senior Staff Association (SSA), NRC Branch suspended the strike after series of agreements with the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT) and the NRC management.

In a communiqué jointly signed by President General, Senior Staff Association (SSA), Nigerian Railway Corporation, Aliyu Mainasara, President of NUR, Innocent Ajiji, and Director Admin/Human Resources, NRC, Dr. Monsurat Omotayo, said the issues were resolved after meetings with the NRC board and the Federal Ministry of Transport (FMOT), NRC management, and the leadership of NUR and SSA in Lagos and Abuja.

