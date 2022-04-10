By Cosmas Omegoh

The management of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has debunked an alleged plan to cause religious crisis in Osun State over plots of land allocated for some residents of the state.

It said the social media report that it was bringing a sectarian angle to the matter was the handiwork of mischief makers, adding that it had ordered an immediate investigation into the matter, and contacted all the parties involved with a view to resolving the issues.

The NRC management in a joint release issued with its subsidiary, the Railway Property Management Company Limited (RPMCL) recalled that “the report alleged that ‘NRC officials were taking steps to convert a piece of land already granted to the Muslim community for use as a Muslim prayer ground for the use of one Pastor Solomon.’”

It noted that “the Management of NRC/RPMCL wishes to clarify the very grave allegations leveled against the officials and to bring to the notice of the general public that the social media reports did not in any way portray a true picture of the issue at hand.”

It went on to clarify that “The Management of Railway Property Management Company Limited wishes to categorically state that the issue in contention is between two temporary allottees on Railway land who have misunderstanding over boundaries. Efforts have been made to resolve the problem with no success.”

It added: “For the avoidance of doubt, we do not have any record of allocation to any Imam, Muslim community nor any pastor. As such, the claim to incite any religious crisis might be the handiwork of mischief makers.

“In any case management has ordered an immediate investigation of the matter and have already contacted all the key parties.”

