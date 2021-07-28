By Merit Ibe and Steve Agbota

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has promised that with the railway infrastructure being constructed by the Federal Government, the organisation will target goods transported to checkmate inflow of substandard products.

Its Director General, Salim Farouk, who made the remark at an interactive workshop and capacity building for journalists, yesterday with the theme: Improved Synergy to Promote Standardisation, said, already, the organisation was working with the National Assembly to strengthen quality infrastructure such as equipping regional laboratories to bring services nearer to the stakeholders and make greater contributions to the diversification of the nation’s economy.

Other presentations made at the session emphasised on efforts of the organisation to sanitise the nation of substandard goods for a better welfare.

Farouk noted that his administration was building on existing structures and achievements over the years to improve on service delivery as well as relationship with stakeholders, including the media.

Reeling out some of the organisations’ achievements in the past 10 months since his assumption of duty, the DG noted that the organisations has interacted extensively with different categories of stakeholders on how to collectively take SON to the next level for the good of the economy and the welfare of the Nigerians.

He added that the capacity of the National Metrology Institute is already enhanced with acquisition of new equipment for calibration activities in diverse areas of measurement like flow volume.

The SON boss disclosed that the organisations was embarking on aggressive marketing of key service offerings such as product certification, local and international accredited laboratory services, internationally accredited management systems certification among others.

In a recent developement, a team of the Surveillance, Investigation and Monitoring (SIM) Unit of SON has uncovered a lubricant adulterating syndicate at a residential property situated at number 25 Isoko Street Sunny Bus-stop, Ojo in the Alaba International Market area of Lagos State.

The sting operation swooped on the location and arrested a primary suspect, Mr Chizoba Emmanuel, who was found on the premises with various drums of base oil and empty drums used to mix and repackage the substandard lubricants.

At the location, Director General SON Mallam Farouk Salim who was represented by the Coordinator SIM Unit, Mr Suleiman Isa described the discovery as shocking, stating that it is indeed a wake-up call for Nigerians and particularly the organisation that there is still work to be done.

According to him, despite SON’s several arrests in the past, deviant Nigerians persist in the act of adulterating engine oil and selling to unsuspecting Nigerians destroying machinery and engines.

“SON will not relent in the ongoing fight against unscrupulous elements who persist in defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians through their dubious acts,” he said.

The SON boss thereafter advised importers and local manufacturers to always do the right thing by upholding standards in all their undertakings, stating it will ensure a vibrant economy through the strengthening of businesses as they adhere to international best practices.

