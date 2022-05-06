By Lawrence Enyoghasu

About 45 students residing around Onihale, Ogungbade, Agoro, Ijoko and its environs going to Alagbole, Oke Aro, Ajuwon Akute for their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Jamb) examinations missed their 7am exam slots.

Saturday Sun gathered that the student missed the exams yesterday as a result of heavy rainfall and bad roads. They were all stranded at Agbado Crossing.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to one of the stranded student, Adekunle Mary Adesola, she had left her home since 5 am to meet up for the exam but could not get transportation.

“I woke around 5am and set out 30mins later, yet, I didn’t make it to the centre due to the heavy downpour I wasn’t able to get to the centre on time. There was not even a commercial motorcycle rider to convey us,” she stated.

Another stranded student, Oniyide Michael, cried her eyes out. She was writing the exam for the first time and thought such omen was bad for her.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I miss the exam because of the rain, and I was coming from Ilaro, I was in the bus since 5am. Our bus go stocked in a pothole for about three hours,” she stated.

A lady in her late 20s, Taiwo Taiwo, said that this was the last chance her parent gave her.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“This is the last chance and I think I have lost it. I have written this exam three times and not do well. I did my best to prepare for this but to be met and disappointed by bad road and rainfall. The heavy rainfall and the road made me to miss my exam, there was no bus and the road was bad and even the centre, Bluefield academy United Estates, Alagbole,” she stated.

When Saturday Sun reached out to JAMB image-maker, Fabian Benjamin, he sarcastically replied that the student should apply next year.

“Oh! sorry. next year let them be near their centres,” he stated.