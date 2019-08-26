The ever busy Minna-Bida highway in Niger state has been cut off following three days of heavy down poor, leaving commuters stranded for two days running.

The road had been temporarily closed to traffic following the collapse of a bridge major bridge on the road.

The road which has been begging for attention over the years finally caved in on Friday night after a trailer carrying container fell into the bridge, making the road impassable for motorists plying the road.

This is the second time in three years that the road will be closed to traffic following the collapsed of the same bridged as a result of a heavy downpour.

Most affected are commuters traveling to and from the south west part if the country.

Our correspondent who visited the scene of the collapse bridge on Monday, observed that while a bush pat has been created for smaller vehicles by the villagers with motorists paying stipends for their efforts, heavy duty trucks like Trailers and Tankers have been diverted to alternative routes.

All vehicles coming from Abuja and traveling along the road are now being made to follow Lambata – Lapai – Agaie – Bida enroute Mokwa -Jebba road.

Consequently, all Vehicles coming from Bida having directed to take Agaie -Lapai enroute Minna or Lambata as the case may be, While vehicles taking off from Minna to South West are advised to follow Paiko – Lapai -Agaie -Bida enroute Mokwa.

The collapse of the bridge is coming barely two days after the official of the state government visited the bad portion of the road where they appealed to the federal government for assistance towards fixing the road.