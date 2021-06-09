By Christopher Oji

Heavy rain yesterday disrupted the visit of the Inspector-General of Police(IGP)Usman Baba to Lagos State Police Command.

The mystery rain that the did not give sign decended heavily on the IGP, senior; junior Police officer, visitors and Journalists who scampered for safety.

The IGP who arrived the Command at about 1:40pm and was only able to take salute and the National Anthem before the strong wind and heavy rain descended, blowing up all the canopies, forcing the IGP and other senior officers to run to the conference room.

IGP Baba who was not deterred by the heavy down pour warned his Officers and men that never again would they allow hoodlums to attack their Stations and get way adding that any Officer who allowed that out if cowardice or lack of professionalism would be dealth with.

According to him :”There is need to also control use of arms. Officers should Lecture their men that once they are assigned a rifle, there is a time and reason for its use. You need to guard it and use it responsibly.

“We must also be civil in discharging our responsibilities. Never again do we allow our stations be overrun to the extent that we will not be able to handle situations because of cowardice or lack of professionalism,” he said.

The police chief added that his mission in Lagos was to familiarize and address officers of the Command with a vision on how the Nigetia Police would be administered under his leadership.

Baba said there was also need to talk to police officers that they have a duty to perform which should be done while some things were taken into cognizance.

“It is good to remind ourselves the enormous task of policing in a democratic system. It is a known fact that we have not gotten all we need to discharge our duties in terms of welfare, logistics and equipments, but with limited resources, we will do our jobs with more dedication and professionalism.

“I will congratulate us that the government and the people are taking cognizance of our duty. We have the support of every Nigerian like never before and it has become obvious that we are neccessary in maintaining equilibrium,” he said.

The IGP also urged senior Police officers to motivate their men through reward and sanctions.

According to him, the reward would motivate the men while the sanctions would serve as deterrent to others.

The police boss said the Police was beginning to witness personnel increase, improvement in logistics and welfare and that recruitment was ongoing.

He added that the police was also taking delivery of fundamental tools from the police Trust Fund and that the request of the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, for equipment was noted.

Baba said the police on their part would focus on training and retraining of policemen so as to discharge their duties with professionalism.

“We need to restore our professional calling by way of discharging our responsibilities through technology based practices and go by enabling laws,” he said.

He added that the police was also working towards rehabilitation and reconstruction of barracks and effective housing scheme project for officers to retire after service.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu said the Lagos State has been calm and relatively peaceful as crimes and criminality have been suppressed.

He, however, stressed that the command was able to arrest 2,228 suspects connected with offences ranging from armed robbery, cultism, murder, hooliganism and defilement/rape in the state,

“87 arms and 129 ammunition of various calibres were recovered. In addition, 36 stolen vehicles were recovered by the command within the period under review” “he said.

Odumosu solicited the assistance of the IGP for the rehabilitation of burnt Police facilities during the #EndSARS protest stressing that the damaged facility had affected the operation of the Command in tackling crime.

“We lost six personnel, 16 Police stations and 13 Police posts were set ablaze. Similarly 106 Police personnel were injured while 62 patrol vehicles were burnt and some vandalized,” he said.