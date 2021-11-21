By Olakunle Olafioye

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NIMET, has said that there should be no cause for alarm over the late cessation of the rainy season being experienced in parts of the country as it was earlier predicted in its 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction.

The Director General of the agency, Prof Mansur Bako Matazu in response to an enquiry by Sunday Sun said that the development was not new in Nigeria, saying that the country experienced prolonged rainy seasons in 2012 and 2014, adding that Abuja and its environs recorded rainfall till November 12 in 2019.

The agency had in its 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction disclosed that the earliest onset date of rain was likely to occur on February 24, 2021 around coast of the South-south states while the latest date was anticipated to be around June 22, 2021 in the Northernmost parts of the country.

The earliest cessation as predicted by the agency, therefore, was September 2021 around Katsina while the latest cessation is expected in December around the Niger-Delta region.

The prediction as posted on the agency’s website reads: “The Nigerian Meteorological Agency had earlier released 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) report to guide various sectors of the country. The agency predicted the onset of the 2021 growing season to be near-normal to earlier-than-normal in most parts of the country. The earliest onset date is likely to occur on the 24th of February, 2021 around coast of the South-south states while the latest date is anticipated to be around 22nd June, 2021 in the Northernmost parts of the country. The earliest cessation is expected in September 2021 around Katsina while the latest cessation is expected in December around the Niger-Delta region. The country is expected to have rainfall amounts from 400mm in the North to over 3000mm in the South.”

Reacting to Sunday Sun’s enquiry, the Director General of the agency said that the late cessation of rainy season being experienced in Abuja and parts of the Central states is as predicted in the 2021 SCP. Cessation expected to occur in mid to late November across the area councils as contained in the 2021 SCP.

His words: “As expected the la lina Enso phase favours enhaced rainfall and delayed cessation in some parts of the country.The late cessation of rainy season being experienced in Abuja and parts of the Central states is as predicted in the 2021 SCP. Cessation expected to occur in mid to late November across the area councils as contained in the 2021 SCP.

“In 2019 Abuja and environ recorded rainfall till 12th November. This event is not new: we had experienced similar occurrences in 2012, 2014.This current events in the recent past can be attributed to high variability in our rainfall partern which is linked to climate change.”

