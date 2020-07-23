Accolades continue to rain on Nigeria’s fastest-rising female disc jockey, Iwuagwu Ebere Patricia, popularly known as Commissioner DJ Wysei, as the young and multitalented disc jockey makes one spectacular stride after another since the beginning of 2020.

Recently featured on Soundcity Africa Virtual Concert, Amazon in the Mix, her superlative performance further cemented her place among female DJs contending for the top spot n the continent.

For those who have been following her career since she burst onto the DJ scene, there was hardly a surprise at her exploits. While Iwuagwu has a Bachelor degree in Information Technology from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), she makes no bone about the fact that being a DJ is the career she desires since she set out on that course in 2015.

“I developed the passion for music during my secondary school years and it was sustained through my university days,” she said.

With her proven ability, NOUN did not hesitate to engage her in 2016 to become the in-house DJ for the institution’s radio.

Since then, her career has been on an upward swing as she clinched awards in quick succession, including 2016 Gbedu Awards Best Female DJ in Nigeria and Best Female DJ, Eastern Part of Nigeria in the 2017 Biggy’s Awards for Entertainment.

By 2018, she was already gaining global attention when she was listed on CNN and BBC’s top five female disc jockeys in Africa making waves in their countries and beyond. Her popularity was further boosted when on December 31, 2018, when she was announced the official DJ for Globe Broadcasting and Communication, the parent company of Wazobia FM 95.1, Lagos.

Despite the constraint on the entertainment industry globally due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Commissioner DJ Wysei has been having a good run, so far. Her accolades include being selected by Maggi Nigeria to represent Nigerian DJs on International Women’s Day.

She has also featured on BBC Igbo as one of the most talented, unique and drummer DJ in Africa just as she has posted a sequel appearance on CNN.

On February 2020, she graced the pages of Malimbe, the glossy in-flight magazine for Arik Air, Aero, Dana Air and Bristow.

Her recently released 100-minute mixtape on May 2, 2020, is a further attestation that her achievements were no fluke.

For the high-flying female DJ, there is hardly any secret to her continuing rise on the disc jockey stratosphere. “I make sure I play what is accessible to everyone. I make sure whatever I release is good enough, and it doesn’t matter where I am performing, events, marriage, it doesn’t matter, what is important to me is that I keep putting in my best out there,” she says.