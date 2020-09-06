Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Five persons have died as a result of the downpour that was recorded in different parts of Kano State in the last few days.

Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Relief Agency (SEMA), Comrade Salleh Jili told Sunday Sun that those killed included two persons in Rogo Local Government Area and two others, who died in Dambatta Local Government Area as a result of flood.

According to him, they also received a fresh report of another young man who died somewhere very close to North West University, Kano, within the metropolis following the flood.

“There is an ongoing rainfall at Yelwa Dezenyi town in Rimin-Gado Local Government Area. We gathered that it is also a heavy rain and has been tragic in that community.

“We have just received a report that the flood had submerged houses; that five young persons were swept away by the flood. We later gathered that four of them had been found, but one of them is still missing,” he stated.

According to him, over 5,000 houses were destroyed by the floods that occurred in Dambatta and Rogo LGAs, adding that records indicated that more than a 100,000 houses might have been affected by flood since the beginning of the raining season in the state.