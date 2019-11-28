Monica Iheakam

The 2019 Rainoil Open tennis championship will stroke off from Friday November 29 – December 8, 2019 with a mouthwatering N5.1m prize money at stake.

The tournament which will be played at the hard courts of the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja will feature 96 players jostling for honours in the singles events as well as the doubles and mixed doubles events.

A breakdown of the entry show that 32 female and 64 male players will battle for honours in the week-long tournament.

Speaking with journalists at the Ikeja Country Club house, Executive Director of Rainoil, Godrey Ogbechie who represented the Group Managing Director, said that the company’s sponsorship of the annual tournament was a demonstration of their commitment to the development of tennis in the country. “It is also our modest way of assisting in the discovery of talents who could become stars in the future,” he said.

“We are passionate about human development through education, health and sports. That is why we have been sponsoring tennis for about ten years now. We started with senior tennis, which was for recreational purposes but after realising that we needed to be involved in the development of future stars, we decided to start with the juniors.”