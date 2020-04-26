A heavy rainstorm has destroyed about 271 houses across six communities in Sanga Local Government Area (LGA)of Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the LGA, Mr Charles Danladi, who disclosed this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Kafanchan, said the disaster occurred on Friday.

Danladi said the affected communities were – Aboro, Sabon Gida, Ungwan Bera, Janda, Ungwan Goma and Kurmin Goro.

“We are approaching rainy season and some of these people now have their houses destroyed.

“All their property are out in the open and I really feel for them, especially when you consider the hard times we are in.

“One primary school had its roof completely taken off, and for some others it was buildings housing goods that they sell that were destroyed by the rainstorm,” he said.

He, however, noted that though there were no death recorded, a few who sustained injuries were receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to him, the council is in the process of assessing the full extent of the damage with a view to working out relief packages to those affected.

“I have directed my director of works to go round the affected communities to make assessments of the extent of damage.

“This is to enable us to prepare a report that we will send to Kaduna, to see if they can come and give the victims some emergency relief materials,” he said. (NAN)