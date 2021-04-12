Rainstorm accompanied by downpour has destroyed virtually all the buildings at the Government Day Secondary School, (GDSS), Okekere

in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rainstorm had wrecked similar havoc at the Ansarul lslam Secondary School, Ogidi, Oloje also in the same local government area.

NAN also reports that the rainstorm had paralysed activities at the Government Day Secondary School, Okekere.

None of the existing buildings within Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Okekere’s premises was spared by the rainstorm as their roofs and ceilings were blown off.

Some of the buildings damaged by the rainstorm include: blocks of classrooms in the senior section, the administrative block, the library and the laboratory blocks and the hostels.

Although the school is currently on holiday, the principal and other members of staff are taking refuge under some of the trees within the school premises.

The Coordinator of the school’s Old Students’ Association, Dr Mubarak Oloduowo, while speaking with NAN in llorin on Monday described the incident as a disaster.

He added that it was capable of paralysing teaching and learning activities when the school would resume from holiday.

Oloduowo, who is also a lecturer with the Department of Chemistry at the University of llorin, said that the Old Students’ Association recently spent no less than N500,000 to rehabilitate some blocks of classrooms.

He said that parts of the classrooms rehabilitated from the funds raised were damaged by the rainstorm.

He appealed to the state government to rescue the school by rehabilitating the damaged structures and provide other necessary infrastructure to achieve qualitative learning at the school.

The Principal of the senior section of the school, Hajia Surura Mohammed, described the damage caused by the rainstorm as monumental.

She solicited the assistance of the state government and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of the school. (NAN)