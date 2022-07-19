The Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO) has appealed to Kano State Government to repair it’s Northwest zonal office which was damaged by rainstorm.

The Director-General of the institute, Dr Jummai Tutuwa, made the appeal while conducting newsmen round the office on Monday in Kano.

She said that the rooftop of its new central laboratory and tomatoes processing plant were affected by the storm.

Tutuwa, who was accompanied by board members of the institute, said that the damage ran into millions of naira.

According to her, the institute has no capacity to immediately fix the damage.

She, therefore, urged Kano State Government to assist in repairing the damaged portion of the office.

Tutuwa explained that the institute utilised local raw materials to accelerate growth in food and agro allied processing.

The FIIRO boss added that the tomatoes processing plant was established in Kano to reduce post harvest loses being recorded by farmers in the state.

Also, Chief Ajayi Nicholas, Chairman, Business and Investment Committee of FIIRO, called on members of the National Assembly from the state to intervene due to the importance of the facilities to the state.

He said the institute was established to conduct and promote market-driven research and development for the industrialisation and socio-economic development of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that heavy storm that accompanied Wednesday’s rainfall caused havoc in some parts of Kano.

The rain, which started at midnight, came with heavy wind that fell trees and blew off roofs of houses.(NAN)