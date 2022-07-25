From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A rainstorm has killed an elderly woman and destroyed several houses in Unguwar Bai and Dukawa communities in Dambatta Local Government Area, Kano.

Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Saleh Aliyu Jili, confirmed the tragedy.

Jili, who led a government delegation to the ñcommunities to sympathise with the affected families, described the incident as unfortunate while assuring that government would extend relief materials to the victims of the incident.

He said the relief materials would be handed over to the Deputy Chairman. Dambatta Local Government Area who doubles as the Chairman. Emergency Relief Committee

He stressed that the administration was committed to the protection of lives and property of all through the initiation of policies aimed at uplifting the standard of living of Nigerians

In his remarks the Chairman, Dambatta Local Government Area, Mohammad Abdullahi Kore, pointed out that over seventy houses were destroyed, one person was killed, while scores of injured including pregnant women and underage children.

Relief materials distributed at the occasion included bags of cement, zings, mattresses, pillows, mats and food items.