Three more copses have been recovered from the scenes of the rainstorm disaster that wrecked havoc in Rafin Sanyi in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger, bringing the death toll to ten.

The Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Abdullahi Maje, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

NAN reports that seven dead bodies had earlier been recovered following the torrential rains which occurred on Friday night in the area.

Maje told NAN that the search operation was being conducted by a combined team of the police, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel, among others.

He said the three corpses had already been deposited at the Sabon Wuse General Hospital.

“The search operation is ongoing and I appeal to members of the public, especially those residing around Unguwar Gwari, Rafin Sanyi, to support and cooperate with the search team for the success of the exercise,” he said.

The chairman said the local council had taken measures to relocate all houses build on water ways in the area.

He warned that the local government would not tolerate erection of structures on water ways by residents as the practice was contributing to flooding. ( NAN)