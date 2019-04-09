Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Victims of Sunday’s rainstorm that ravaged over 500 buildings in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State have started counting their losses.

One of the victims, Abudu Umar, said he lost valuables worth millions of naira to the rainstorm.

An early morning downpour had, on Sunday, wreaked serious havoc in the town, destroying about 500 buildings, including schools, palace and markets.

The victim said he had been displaced alongside members of his family since the incident.

Umar appealed to Goveror Rotimi Akeredolu to come to the aid of the affected people, just as he called for the assistance of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Chairman of the local government area, Rafiu Eniayewu, who said he had gone round and seen enormity of the damages and losses, urged the Federal Government to assist the victims.

He said the havoc done by the disaster was beyond the capacity of local or state government.

Eniayewu advocated massive planting of trees to guard against rainstorm in the town in the future.